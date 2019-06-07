MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you feeling stressed out? You’re not alone.

A new poll on the stressors of city life found people from Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Chicago are at least “somewhat stressed” on a typical day.

The good news, however, is the the poll found Miami residents may be the most chill people in the states because nearly half of the respondents (47%) said they “never” get stressed which is quadruple the amount of New Yorkers. Only 13% of Big Apple respondents said they “never” get stressed.

The main purpose of the poll was to pinpoint specific locations that residents find to be the most stressful areas in their city.

In Miami, South Beach was named the most stressful place (35%), followed by Dolphin Mall (34%) and Bayside Marketplace (29%). Ocean Drive made the list (28%) followed by the Brickell City Centre (27%.)

In New York City, Times Square took the top spot as the most stressful place to be followed by Grand Central Station.

In Chicago, it was The Loop and the Magnificent Mile.

In San Francisco, the most stressful location was the Tenderloin area, followed by Union Square and Chinatown.

In Los Angeles, the most stressful locations were Hollywood/Highland Center and Universal Studios.

In Dallas, the DFW airport was tapped as the most stressful place in the city followed by any DMV.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canada Dry Ginger Ale