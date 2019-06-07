



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Summer is here in South Florida and it’s no surprise Ocean Drive Magazine chose to shoot their Swim Guide 2019 right here in South Beach.

Behind the scenes of the making of Ocean Drive Magazine’s annual Swim Guide, it’s all about lights, cameras and skin.

The fashion magazine recently took over a mega mansion on Miami Beach, one featured in CBS4 News Living Large segment.

A former nurse, Maggie Rawlins, who has over 200,000 Instagram followers, traded in her scrubs for swimwear.

Rawlins is the cover model for the guide which will feature 10 splashy looks.

Rawlins is not your typical tall model and she’s thrilled that times are changing in the swim modeling business.

“For somebody like me whose not 5’10”, I’m so excited to be in this magazine. I feel diversity is important,” said Rawlins. “There’s girls in all heights and body frames. People don’t necessarily want that super tall, super thin girl all the time, which I also think is so beautiful.”

Both inside and outside, the latest looks for summer 2019 were in full color.

Photographer Eduardo Rezende said both the location and the model are picture perfect.

“We have an amazing model at an amazing location, so everything is easy,” Rezende said.

Swim trends this summer run the gamut from retro neon colors to sporty and comfortable 90’s pop culture, including high wasted feminine pieces, to 70’s disco glam.

All eyes are on Miami swim this summer.

“Swim has become such a relevant season. It’s not just for summer. It’s year round now,” said Patricia Tortolani, Editor in Chief of Ocean Drive Magazine.

As for Rawlins, this job means everything.

“It’s given me a lot of opportunities and other girls as well, to celebrate just being healthy and strong and healthy, all good things,” she said.

The Ocean Drive Swim Guide is out in July, just in time for the swim shows this summer.