TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Leon County circuit judge Friday heard arguments in a challenge by 33 cities and counties to a state law that imposes strict penalties if local officials regulate firearms.
Judge Charles Dodson did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of the law, giving attorneys until 5 p.m. Thursday to file written proposed orders.
Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws.
