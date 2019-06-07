WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Leon County circuit judge Friday heard arguments in a challenge by 33 cities and counties to a state law that imposes strict penalties if local officials regulate firearms.

Judge Charles Dodson did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of the law, giving attorneys until 5 p.m. Thursday to file written proposed orders.

Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws.

