



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a girl! Zoo Miami held a gender reveal party Friday for a rare baby Greater Indian One Horned Rhinoceros.

The baby’s daddy “Suru” helped take part in the big announcement.

He was a little camera shy at first, but eventually he made his way over to a box adorned with question marks and filled with some of his favorite hay to eat.

He tipped the box over and pink balls spilled out to reveal the gender to the crowd.

Those watching applauded and opened “poppers” with pink confetti.

The baby was born on April 23 and was in seclusion with her mother “Akuti.”

Friday she made her first official public debut.

“It’s our first baby,” says Ron Magill with Zoo Miami. “We had them back in seclusion for several weeks so they could bond— very important. Make sure the baby knew how to navigate things, like the pool and moats.”

Along with the pink and blue cookies and confetti, was the bigger message of conservation.

“It’s education hidden with entertainment,” Magill explains. “It’s a little hokey. We do this gender reveal with the pinks and the blues with the rhino. This is nothing that ever happens in the wild, but it’s a way to connect. It’s a way to connect the zoo with the community and make people understand the importance of what these animals represent.”

The birth of this baby rhino was historic for the zoo because it is the first successful breeding of this rare species using both insemination and induced ovulation.

This is the first baby for 7-year-old Akuti. There are only about 3,000 Greater One Horned Indian Rhinos left in the world.