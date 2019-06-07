



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Listen up, Miami drivers!

The team behind the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project released a new informational video on Friday, detailing all the major changes coming to three of Miami’s major highways.

All three expressways converge at an interchange the project’s Senior Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez says, sees over 450,000 vehicle trips daily.

The project, also known as ‘Connecting Miami,’ comes from a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

Expected costs for the project are over $800 million.

Construction began back in January of 2019, but this new video breaks down all the expected changes coming for each corridor.

Some of the most notable enhancements include the double-decking of SR 836, where the original SR 836 will serve as the lower section, allowing drivers to enter and exit local roads and I-95.

The added top section will give drivers a direct connection to the MacArthur Causeway, which will be cleared of heavy local traffic.

The development’s other major change will be the complete reconstruction of I-395 and the addition of a bridge with six arches, something the project team says will ‘redefine the Miami skyline.’

“It’s going to be an iconic structure, it will span over Biscayne Boulevard and NE 2nd Ave about a thousand feet and the tallest arch will rise about 300-feet in the air,” said Gonzalez.

According to the Connecting Miami team, the project focuses on enhancing community, safety, mobility, and sustainability.

Gonzalez says he understands a major project like this one involves a lot of road work and could potentially frustrate drivers, but he says a lot of the work will be done at night and on the weekends.

He said commuters won’t be left uninformed or unprepared either.

“We have a website, specifically for this project, where folks can go in and sign up for email alerts and they can get the closure information delivered right into their inbox,” Gonzalez said. “We’re also going to be putting in a smart work zone management system, that’s well outside the actual construction limits that will have message boards, traffic cameras, sensing equipment for vehicles and that information will provide real-time feedback to drivers before they actually enter the work zones so they can make informed decisions.”

Highway officials plan to complete the project by Fall 2023.