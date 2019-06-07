DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor faces up to 105 years in prison after being convicted on nine counts of sexual misconduct with a child.
On Thursday it took jurors just one hour and 16 minutes to find Mark Fugler, 61, guilty on three counts each of lewd and lascivious exhibition and showing obscene materials to a child.
Prosecutors say he showed pornographic material to a 7-year-old girl and performing lewd acts in front of her.
Fugler, who had been free on bond, was taken into custody and will be in jail until his sentencing, which hasn’t yet been set.
He was an engineering professor until his suspension in 2017.
The child’s mother learned of the offenses through her diary.
