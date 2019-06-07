Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, May, Weather


WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Floridians are feeling the heat, literally.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that last month was the hottest May in Florida in more than a century.

The Palm Beach Post reports that last month’s average temperature of 78.8 degrees Fahrenheit was 3.7 degrees hotter than normal.

That temperature earned it the top spot in May for Florida since records started being kept in 1895.

Florida climatologist David Zierden said the May heat wasn’t necessarily tied to climate change. He says a deep-layer, high-pressure system set over Florida for more than two weeks.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

