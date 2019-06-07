



DORAL (CBSMiami) – More than 100 animals are now in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services after being rescued from a South Miami-Dade home in deplorable conditions.

According to officials from Miami-Dade Animal Services, 99 dogs and 5 cats were “victims of neglect and rescued from inhumane conditions on Thursday from a property in South Miami-Dade.”

The dogs are small to medium size Shih Tzu, Basset Hound and terrier mixes.

Veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral are examining the animals and providing medical care.

The animals were discovered following a Good Samaritan’s call to 311.

The Animal Services Department is asking the public’s help to find homes for the pets.

To adopt one of these pets, visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.

There has been no word yet on whether any arrests have been made in the case.