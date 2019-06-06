FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than $500-thousand in jewelry was taken from NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s Hollywood home.
Bell told the police on May 25th when he left the house to go to the gym, his girlfriend and another female “acquaintance” were there. The incident report lists both women as his girlfriends.
He said when he got back around 3 p.m. he noticed a vehicle missing as were the women.
When he went into the closet that’s when he noticed something was seriously wrong. He found his blue jewelry case was open and all of his jewelry was missing.
Items stolen include a rose gold presidential Rolex, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds, two gold chains with diamonds, and a two-tone rose gold and white gold Cuban link bracelet. All totaled – $520,000.
Bell, who sat out last season in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh, practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time after signing a four year, $52.5 million deal.