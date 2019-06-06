WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
Filed Under:Cats, Florida, Florida News, Local TV, Pets Abandoned


MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -Florida authorities say a woman dumped 10 cats and an elderly dog on the side of a road after workers at an animal shelter told her they were unable to take the pets because it was full.

WFTS in Tampa reports that Hillsborough County deputies near Tampa identified the woman who abandoned the pets on Wednesday but weren’t releasing her name yet.

Investigators say most of the cats left on the side of the road have been found and will be up for adoption at a pet resource center, but they are still searching for the elderly dog.

