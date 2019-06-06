



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kaido, in the Miami Design District, is an Asian and Japanese-inspired cocktail collaboration between award winning Chef Brad Kilgore and master mixologist Nico De Soto.

“It’s been a few years working on the project wanted to work with Niko my mixologist, he’s one of the best in the world, so I was a fan of his and now we get to have his cocktails,” he said.

Cocktails like “Hato” a refreshing tequila drink with grapefruit, citrus, Japanese bamboo salt and salted plums.

Then Shinobi: a milk punch that has over 20 ingredients and takes two days to clarify.

“It’s sweet and smooth and so special, wow,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The dining room is small and sexy. It’s called “Ama” or Mermaid. The floor is sequined with plexiglass.

“There’s only one like it on the planet,” chef said. “The menu is supposed to be a bar, drinks coming out you throughout the night- bites coming at you. It’s not a typical appetizer, entree and dessert. It’s more of an ultra-lounge,” he said.

Kaido, is the third restaurant for this well respected celebrity chef here in South Florida, he recently opened a fourth, a grill named Ember just below Kaido.

“I’m not Japanese and I’m not sushi trained so we don’t do sushi. The idea would be inspired by a lot of the things you’ll find in Japanese street food and cocktail bars,” he said.

Watching Kilgore in the kitchen is like watching an artist working on a canvas. It’s where precision and design meet, as you will see in his French inspired beef tartare served inside mini cones.

“There’s a little bit of spiciness that’s from the kimchee and then the avocado mousse cools it off at the end,” said Chef.

They play with an Uni Fondu: a warm velvety sauce of uni and aged Parmesan with an array of seafood, vegetables, spices and herbs.

Then Enoki Mushrooms.

“You don’t see these mushrooms to often because they almost look like a ramen noodle, this one we put some carbonara flavor and then warmed it up with Parmesan sauce,” he explained.

“It’s super interesting and so tasty. I like the texture, it makes me think of a noodle,” said Petrillo.

We end on Pineapple Yuzu Kakigori: it’s topped with Japanese shaved ice and underneath is coconut cream, blueberries, cookies and more. Just incredible.

Kaido is opened Tuesday through Saturday dinner only. For more info visit www.kaidomiami.com.