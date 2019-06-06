MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Doral police released bodycam footage of shots fired during a standoff situation between a barricaded suspect and police.
Police said it happened on the sixth floor of at an apartment building on the 3400 block of Northwest 85th Court on Monday at around 9 p.m., as they responded to a 911 call about a burglary.
Bodycam video shows officers telling the suspect, who was later identified as 34-year-old Sergio Van Kanten, to open the door and then several shots are heard coming from inside the unit.
Officers were not injured and were seen backing away from the door while waiting for assistance.
WATCH THE VIDEO:
Eventually, part of the building was evacuated, while SWAT and negotiators talked VanKanten into surrender.
Police said VanKanten finally turned himself in to authorities close to 11 p.m. that night.
VanKanten faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharging a weapon in public.