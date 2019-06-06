Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you planned to save money when stocking up on hurricane supplies for this year.
Today, June 6th is the last day to take advantage of a sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness supplies which began last Friday.
Items such as batteries, flashlights, and generators are exempt from sales tax.
Other items free of tax include:
– Portable self-powered radios
– Tarps or waterproof sheets
– Gas or diesel fuel tanks
– AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt or 9- volt batteries
– Non-electric coolers
– Reusable ice packs
The disaster-preparation holiday is projected to save shoppers $5.5 million in state and local taxes.
More information and a full list of qualifying items can be found here
