MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who police say was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed three teens in North Miami went before a judge on Thursday.
Mariam Coulibaly, 31, is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
It happened on the morning of May 25th as the teens – 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Gedeov Desir, and 13-year-old Lens Desir – were walking to a bus stop on their way to a soccer tournament.
Police say Coulibaly was speeding when she lost control and hit the boys.
During her court appearance, bond was set at $300-thousand. If she is released, she will be put on house arrest.
Thursday evening, there will be a community memorial service for the teens who died. It will be held at the Little Haiti Soccer Park at 6301 NE 2 Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.