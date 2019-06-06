



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is it a boy or a girl? That is what everyone at Zoo Miami will find out on Friday at a gender reveal party for a rare baby Indian Rhinoceros.

The baby was born on April 23 and has been in seclusion with its mother, bonding and learning to navigate its habitat.

The birth of this baby rhino was historic for the zoo because it is the first successful breeding of this rare species using both insemination and induced ovulation.

Friday, mother “Akuti” and calf will make their official public debut during a Gender Reveal event.

That event takes place at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Greater One Horned Indian Rhino exhibit where the plan is to have the baby’s father, “Suru,” come out and announce the gender of the baby in a unique way.

If Suru isn’t in the mood to participate, then Zoo Squad mascots, Gigi, the giraffe and Kaz, the Rhino, will take over.

In additions, guests will be given “poppers” to “pop” once the announcement is made to officially celebrate! They will either pop out blue streamers for a boy or pink streamers for a girl! Right now Vegas has the odds at even!

This is the first baby for 7-year-old Akuti. There are only about 3,000 Greater One Horned Indian Rhinos left in the world.