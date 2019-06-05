  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jury selection is complete and the trial of a man accused of brutally beating his roommate is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say 39-year-old Byron Mitchell left Danielle Jones in a coma for several weeks.

Jones says she and Mitchell met through the online site Craigslist when she needed a roommate for her apartment in the Overtown area of Miami.

Danielle Jones (Source: Facebook)

A week after he moved in, Jones’ mother said her daughter shared a bottle of wine with Mitchell and a friend on Valentine’s Day 2016. Sometime after the friend left, Mitchell attacked her. He is accused of choking, bashing and stabbing her nearly to death.

Jones was hospitalized and in a coma for nearly three months.

Mitchell, a fitness trainer, claims the two were in a relationship and this was self-defense after Danielle came at him with a knife.

Mitchell is charged with attempted felony murder.

