POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A police chase came to an end in Pompano Beach late Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 600 Northwest 3r d Street, where police took a man into custody they had been chasing for several miles northbound on I-95.

That subject was driving what is believed to be a stolen vehicle from a residence in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood.

The chase ended with a police SUV spinning out the vehicle, which appeared to be a Corvette.

This happened minutes after the subject exited off I-95 at Atlantic Boulevard.

The driver of the Corvette got out of the vehicle and ran, but didn’t get very far before being taken into custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

