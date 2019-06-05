Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A police chase came to an end in Pompano Beach late Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper4 was over the scene at 600 Northwest 3r d Street, where police took a man into custody they had been chasing for several miles northbound on I-95.
That subject was driving what is believed to be a stolen vehicle from a residence in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood.
The chase ended with a police SUV spinning out the vehicle, which appeared to be a Corvette.
This happened minutes after the subject exited off I-95 at Atlantic Boulevard.
The driver of the Corvette got out of the vehicle and ran, but didn’t get very far before being taken into custody.
This is a developing story that will be updated.