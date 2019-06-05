MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning following a collision between a vehicle and a passenger train in North Miami.

It happened very close to the Lexus of North Miami dealership in the 14100 block of Biscayne Blvd.

The Virgin USA train, formerly known as Brightline, was seen stopped with damage to its front car.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a wrecked silver mini SUV on the side of the tracks with the front bumper on the ground and major damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Another vehicle could be seen being transported via flatbed tow truck from the scene.

Damaged train signals could also be seen on the side of the road.

It is not clear if any of the train passengers or crew were injured during the collision.

The condition of the driver of the silver vehicle is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.