MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida anglers have a new artificial reef to catch their live bait off the coast of Key Biscayne, hopefully.
Miami-Dade County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission have created a new reef using 150 tons of donated cleaned concrete and 150 tons of limerock boulders.
The reef, called Bug Light Shoal, will help provide access and opportunities for fishermen to catch bait before heading offshore.
Bug Light is the popular nickname of the decommissioned navigational marker in Biscayne Bay that served a haven for bait fish for decades.
The new Bug Light Shoal reef is about 2 point 4 nautical miles east northeast of the Cape Florida Lighthouse (Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park) at a depth of 22 feet.
