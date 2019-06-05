



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Neighbors 4 Neighbors popular Singing with the Stars fundraiser is hitting Hollywood Beach this year at Margaritaville, June 12th at 7pm.

Join us for a crazy night of karaoke with a live band by some of the finest “Stars” in our community.

Last year’s Rock Star of the Night, Gary Pyott, Chairman of the Board, Aventura Marketing Council, will return to defend his title, along with his group, the Fision Fiber Optics.

Host Julie Guy and Tamara G. from 101.5 Lite FM, will be joining our resident Diva Cynthia Demos and our newest star Austin Bergman, South Florida’s Hottest Realtor as they all hope for your votes.

There’s no charge to attend, but be prepared to bid high and support Neighbors 4 Neighbors, working every day, since 1992 to connect those in need with those who can help.

You can also support your favorite star by CLICKING HERE and placing your vote now to help decide the 2019 ROCK STAR OF THE NIGHT.

The star/group that raises the most money wins this coveted award! But we all win, thanks to your support.

Each vote is $10.00, so even if you can’t join us on Wednesday June 12, you can support Neighbors 4 Neighbors and your favorite personality by voting NOW.

Also new this year, you’ve got a chance to be on stage, as well. Our friends at 101.5 LITE FM are hosting a contest!

Upload your video with YOUR amazing talents and be sure to tell your friends to vote for you!

Whether you are on key or off key, it’s going to sound great with live music from Havoc 305!

Join us for a crazy, kookie night of karaoke.