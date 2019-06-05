Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman is facing child-neglect charges after police said an officer found her seven-year-old son home alone.
Police say Claudia Maldonado-Vazquez’s son was screaming for help, loud enough for officers to be called.
When responding officers arrived, the child was found in a hot, dirty and locked apartment with no food or drinking water.
It took a while, but police found Maldonado-Vazquez, 24, and arrested her.
Police said Maldonado-Vasquez tested positive for cocaine.
The child was removed from the home and placed under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
She’s being held on $5,000 bond.