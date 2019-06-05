WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman is facing child-neglect charges after police said an officer found her seven-year-old son home alone.

Police say Claudia Maldonado-Vazquez’s son was screaming for help, loud enough for officers to be called.

When responding officers arrived, the child was found in a hot, dirty and locked apartment with no food or drinking water.

It took a while, but police found Maldonado-Vazquez, 24, and arrested her.

Police said Maldonado-Vasquez tested positive for cocaine.

The child was removed from the home and placed under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

She’s being held on $5,000 bond.

