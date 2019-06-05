WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who tried to rob a man just doing his job.

Surveillance video shows a man attempted to rob an employee cleaning an underground parking garage in Little Havana. (Source: Miami Police)

The victim was cleaning up an underground parking garage in Little Havana when the robber ran up to him and demanded his watch.

The victim pulled out a knife and fought back.

He was able to scare the man off, but the suspect came back with a bag, telling the victim he had a weapon.

Since the gate was locked, the suspect just took off.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police.

