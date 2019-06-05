Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who tried to rob a man just doing his job.
The victim was cleaning up an underground parking garage in Little Havana when the robber ran up to him and demanded his watch.
The victim pulled out a knife and fought back.
He was able to scare the man off, but the suspect came back with a bag, telling the victim he had a weapon.
Since the gate was locked, the suspect just took off.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police.