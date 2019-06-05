Filed Under:Act of Kindness, Good News, Local TV, MIami Beach Fire Department, Miami News

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Not all of the emergencies that firefighters respond to involve a fire or a disaster, sometimes it’s as simple as lending a helping hand.

One Miami Beach firefighter’s act of kindness was caught on camera Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Fire Department posted a video on Twitter, showing Bishop, a rookie firefighter, pushing an elderly man’s wheelchair through the sidewalks of South Beach, after the electric wheelchair stopped working.

Bishop continued walking with the older man until he was back home safely.

On their Twitter feed, Miami Beach Fire wrote, “Just doing our part to help our community any way we can.”

