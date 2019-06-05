  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – The Chinese woman who is accused of lying her way into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is mentally competent, according to her attorneys, and should not be blocked from serving as her own lawyer.

Yujing Zhang stunned U.S. District Judge Roy Altman last month by saying she wanted to fire the public defenders and represent herself. He tried to dissuade her but said he would allow it if she were found competent.

In court documents filed this week, assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello wrote that Zhang wouldn’t meet with a psychologist, but has appeared to be mentally competent in interviews with her attorneys.

Altman has scheduled a hearing next week.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago on March 30 and lying to Secret Service agents.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

