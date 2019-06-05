



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The head of the Broward deputies union says the case against former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and school resource officer Scot Peterson is entering ‘dangerous legal territory.’

Investigators say Peterson failed to protect the children in his care at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 when a gunman stormed the building and killed 17 students and staff.

Jeff Bell, the head of the deputies union, says it is ‘dangerous legal territory.’

“This is a slippery slope. If an officer is working a detail where there are children, does it mean that the officer is now the caretaker of those children? Will we be now be looking at firemen who don’t go into a burning building in a timely fashion?”

Video shows Peterson took cover while the gunman was still firing.

Peterson says he was following procedure at the time. Including the ambivalent directive from the Sheriff’s office that an officer ‘may’ engage an active shooter.

“It’s obvious he froze. He collapsed. He broke down, but command staff failed as well and low-level grit taking the brunt of the punishment,” said Bell.

But the parents of the murdered children feel the charges against Peterson are justified.

“I can t understand how anyone can stand behind a pillar and not go in while children are slaughtered,” said MSD parent Ryan Petty.

“He needs to go to jail” said Lori Alhadeff, school board member, and MSD parent.