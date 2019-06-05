Filed Under:Broward News, Caught On Camera, Coral Springs, Local TV, Vicious Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police could be looking for more suspects in the brutal beating of a teen who was jumped while walking home from Coral Springs High School.

The attack took place at around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Sample Road on May 29, police said.

The vicious assault, which was caught on cellphone video shows how a teenager was jumped by a group while walking home from Coral Springs High School.

The attackers can be seen kicking, punching and choking the boy before robbing him.

Coral Springs police said three suspects had been arrested in the attack and released the video late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim sustained multiple injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coral Springs Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

