TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With Chief Justice Charles Canady pointing to “inappropriate and intemperate behavior,” the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday publicly reprimanded a Broward County circuit judge for conduct during a criminal trial last year.

Circuit Judge Dennis Daniel Bailey stood quietly as Canady read the reprimand, which followed a recommendation from the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.

Bailey and the commission, which investigates judicial misconduct, had reached a settlement, known as a stipulation, in the case.

Bailey was accused of violating judicial canons because of conduct during an April 2018 trial in which two defense attorneys were trying to make arguments during a sidebar conference.

Bailey became frustrated and ordered a courtroom deputy to approach the bench and remove one of the defense attorneys, with the order made in the presence of the jury, according to documents in the disciplinary proceeding.

Bailey also subsequently denied a motion that he disqualify himself from the case.

“A judge must exercise control of the courtroom,” Canady said during Wednesday’s reprimand.

“A judge must also exercise self-control in the courtroom. Few things are more corrosive of public respect for the judiciary than the conduct of judges who do not exercise self-control but intemperately abuse lawyers and litigants.”

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)