HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol has released traffic camera video of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being hit by a car on the Turnpike and need your help finding the driver responsible.
The hit and run took place on the southbound exit ramp to Hollywood Boulevard on May 25.
Trooper Arsenio Caballero was outside of his car, assisting another trooper during a traffic stop, when a white BMW 6 Series with a temporary tag struck him and took off.
VIDEO WARNING: Graphic Content
Trooper Caballero, who has been on the force for a year, was hospitalized but is home now continuing his recovery.
The BMW was found abandoned a few days later. Police are still looking for the driver.
If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or dial 347.