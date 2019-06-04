



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Visiting Little Havana, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer?

This iconic neighborhood, one of Miami’s most diverse, isn’t just about Cuban food anymore. Get to know what it offers by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a top Thai tapas joint to an azucar-sweet ice cream parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Little Havana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

Photo: Fay H./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Lung Yai Thai Tapas. Located at 1731 S.W. Eighth St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,093 reviews on Yelp.

If you’ve ever had trouble making up your mind when faced with the myriad choices at an Asian restaurant, Lung Yung Yai Thai Tapas provides an opportunity to sample around by making a dinner of smaller dishes. Whatever you order — from Yum Woonsen, a spicy noodle-and-seafood salad, to Nam Prik Ong, a northern Thai pork curry — Yelpers say it’s hard to go wrong.

“Literally, everything on the menu is fantastic and they lots of options,” writes Yelper Alex L.

2. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: shairy g./Yelp

Next up is Azucar Ice Cream Company, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 1503 S.W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 815 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Founded by Suzy Batlle, whose Cuban grandmother passed down a lifelong love of ice cream, Azucar seeks out unique ingredients to give its 20-plus varieties a local flavor. Among favorites is Abuela Maria, with guava and cookie pieces.

Yelper Carlos F. writes, “Give this place a try! It’s definitely a must for Miami-styled ice cream!”

3. La Camaronera Seafood Joint & Fish Market

Photo: jason p./Yelp

La Camaronera Seafood Joint & Fish Market, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1952 W. Flagler St., four stars out of 734 reviews.

What better place to dine on fresh seafood than a fish market? La Camaronera grew from a stand-up food counter added to a family-run shrimp stand into a full-fledged dining establishment rated one of the “101 Best Casual Restaurants in America” by thedailymeal.com. Shrimp, of course, remains a specialty, but La Camaronera offers a wide variety of Cuban-style seafood specialties, including snapper and lobster sandwiches, grouper soup and fried fish filets.

“Freshness, quality, service, not overpriced,” writes Yelper Ludo R. “Just a great combination.”

4. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

Photo: fernanda f./Yelp

Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, a spot to score tacos and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 670 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1961 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

Miami may be known for its island flavors, but Mexican food has found a home, as well. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano is known for its authentic south-of-the-border dishes, including a wide variety of taco fillings, and generous, family-style portions.

Yelper Nabile R. writes, “Everything from the tacos de carne, chorizo, lengua, is phenomenal. The melted cheese chorizo with tortillas as an appetizer is delicious.”

