



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood is looking to hire 1,200 new full-time, part-time and on-call team members.

The job fair will be Tuesday, June 4, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following positions are available: Banquets, Beverage, Cash Operations, Culinary, Front Desk, Housekeeping, Poker, Pool Operations, Public Space, Restaurant Outlets, Security, Slot Operations and Stewarding.

Benefits include health care, complimentary team member meals, 401K and advancement opportunities.

Candidates will need to submit applications before the job fair by visiting the Seminole Careers website or by texting the word CASINO to 97211.

Here is what you need to know:

Applicants will check-in at the Hard Rock Event Center, located in the northwest corner of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Parking options include the Winner’s Way parking garage, accessible via the main entrance to the casino complex.