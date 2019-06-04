



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Shortly after being fired by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Scot Peterson was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for his actions during and after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Shortly after taking command of the department, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony focused an internal investigation on seven deputies to determine whether their actions at MSD High School on February 14, 2018 complied with Broward Sheriff’s Office standards.

On Tuesday, Tony announced the termination of Peterson and Sergeant Brian Miller who were found to have neglected their duties.

“We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Tony said in a statement. “I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

Peterson arrest by the FDLE came as a result of a 15-month investigation into the actions of law enforcement following the shooting. He’s been charged with seven counts of neglect of a child and three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

During the investigation, FDLE agents interviewed 184 witnesses, reviewed countless hours of video surveillance, and wrote 212 investigative reports totaling over 800 hours on the case to determine the actions of law enforcement as they responded to the school shooting.

“I was pleased the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office conducted a thorough investigation that yielded the arrest of Scot Peterson. All the facts related to Mr. Peterson’s failure to act during the MSD massacre clearly warranted both termination of employment and criminal charges,” Tony said.

Peterson was the school resource officer at MSD High School during the school shooting. The investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.

Peterson was arrested at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters and booked into the Broward County Main Jail. Peterson’s bond was set at #102,000. If he bonds out, he will have to wear a monitoring device, surrender his passport.