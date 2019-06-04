MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tire slasher who hit at least 15 cars overnight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It was a rude awakening for some residents of the Brownsville Transit Village.

Alexandria Lanier says she was trying to get to her son’s kindergarten graduation, when she discovered two of her car’s tires were completely flat.

“When I came to take him to school, my tires were slashed,” she says.

Lanier was not the only one.

A quick glance around the second floor of the parking deck reveals several vehicles with a common theme—two flat tires on the same side of the car.

Miami-Dade police say the calls started coming in around 8 a.m. in the morning.

“Just on the side alone was 15 cars,” says Janai Hunter, pointing at the different parking spots.

“I’m very upset,” she says. “I’m livid. Like, tires aren’t cheap!”

When Hunter took her car to get repaired, the mechanic found some sort of sharp object had broken off in the tire.

“We need more security,” she explains. “We need the gate to actually be closed, so you can’t have stragglers going in and out.”

Hunter says she has no idea why someone would do something like this, but says it’s a major expense and inconvenience.

“It’s ridiculous, because these are, like, working people,” she says. “Police officers, mail carriers, paralegals. You have a different type of career people working here.”

Lanier says, now, this is making her concerned for her family’s safety.

“I’ve lived here for a long time, she explains.

“This is the first time this has happened to me, so it’s kind of scary.”

The property managers declined comment, but said residents need to file an incident report with Miami-Dade police.