



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – School is almost out for the summer and that means Miami-Dade Police are starting to crack down on teenagers breaking the county’s curfew.

Miami-Dade police want to remind the community that this seldom-enforced teen curfew is once again being strictly enforced starting this week and continuing throughout the summer.

They hope this new crackdown can help stop the latest wave of gun violence and helps reduce overnight crime.

There’s even a large billboard at Northwest 27th Avenue, getting the word out that the curfew will be enforced.

So what are the ordinance rules?

The ordinance makes it unlawful for any person under the age of 17 to linger, stay, congregate, move about, wander or stroll in any public place in Miami-Dade County, either on foot or in a vehicle during curfew hours. It is the responsibility of parents and legal guardians to ensure their children comply with the curfew.

What are the curfew hours?

From Sunday night to Friday morning, the curfew applies between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. From Friday evening to Sunday morning, the curfew applies between midnight and 6 a.m.

Juveniles under 17 are exempt if:

Accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or by someone 21 years of age or older who has permission to be responsible for the juvenile

Working, or traveling to or from work

Traveling interstate

Has written permission from a parent or guardian to run an errand

Aiding or assisting in an emergency

Traveling to or from a school, religious, civic or county-sponsored event

Emancipated by marriage or court order

Homeless

Exercising First Amendment rights

On the property of his/her residence, or a neighbor’s residence if the neighbor does not object

Attending or returning from a public event which began before 10 p.m. and has written permission

Authorized by the County Commission

What happens when a juvenile does not comply with the ordinance?

Police will ask for the teen’s age, and reason for being out during curfew hours and verify the information with a parent or legal guardian. If out without cause, the juvenile will be taken into custody and transported home, to a police station or other appropriate holding facility where a curfew violation citation will be issued and a parent or guardian notified. If the juvenile is cited three or more times for not complying with the ordinance, the parent or legal guardian of the juvenile will receive a notice to appear and may be punished by a fine of up to $500.

CLICK HERE for the ordinance brochure

Read the full Miami-Dade Juvenile Curfew Ordinance.