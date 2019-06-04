DORAL (CBSMiami) – A man is facing a number of charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after a standoff with police in Doral Monday night.

It started around 8 p.m. at The Manor condo/apartment complex near 84th Avenue and 33rd Street.

Doral police say Sergio Van Kanten, 34, called 911 and said six armed men had broken into his apartment.

When officers arrived, they heard several gunshots coming from inside the apartment. Officers kicked down the door and more shots were fired, according to the police.

A Miami-Dade SWAT team was called for assistance.

After a couple of hours of negotiations, Van Kanten surrendered without incident. Police say he confessed to calling 911 and firing a shotgun inside his apartment in the direction of the door which officers had forced open. They added that it did not appear that a burglary took place.

Police say Van Kanten also confessed to having shot a marked Doral Police car in April that was parked in the complex.