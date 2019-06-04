JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man and his mistress are accused of arranging for the murder of his wife.

Police say they’ve arrested Jerry ‘Tommy’ Burns, 50, and Amanda Love, 30, in the death of his wife, Velvet Floyd Burns, 44, which was made to look like a bungled burglary.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Lt. Craig Waldrup told news outlets that Burns and Love were arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges. The search continues for the person who killed Burns.

Burns told officers he left for work May 9 and a family friend found his wife’s body later that day.

Investigators discovered Burns and Love were having an affair.

Waldrup says the couple offered someone thousands in cash and a portion of Burns’ life insurance policy as a payment for her death.

Attorneys for Burns and Love aren’t listed on jail records.

