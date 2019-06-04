Comments
VALRICO (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting a woman during a sex act.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Shinault, 23, and a woman in her 20s, were “engaging in an act of foreplay involving his registered handgun” on Sunday May 26 in the Tampa suburb of Valrico.
The woman was shot in the upper body.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.
Shinault was charged with Manslaughter several days later and remains in jail on $50,000 bond.