CAPE CORAL (CBSMiami) – A life lesson a Florida girl will probably never forget after she’s made to stand in the middle of a busy intersection holding an embarrassing sign.

The sign read “I lied. I humiliated my mother and myself.”

“One of the parents, a mother or female parent, was with her in the intersection on the median while she was holding her sign for everybody to read,” said Ashley Atty who noted there were several other adults watching from the sidewalk.

The girl and her mother were apparently out there for several hours.

“I’m sure that girl will never lie again because that was embarrassing,” said Atty.

But others don’t agree.

“That’s pretty drastic. The action she took to try to force some kind of correction on her, and I doubt it has an effect, might shove her the other way you know,” said Randy Miller.

A common concern for people passing by was the girl’s safety.

“You don’t place them in a dangerous spot like that in order to get some satisfaction out of what they did to you,” said Miller.

“It is a very busy intersection and I don’t think its safe for people to stand around,” said Atty.

Police showed up at the intersection after someone had called about a traffic hazard. Officers said they addressed the issue and nobody was hurt.