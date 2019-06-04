



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County’s longtime State Attorney Mike Satz has decided that he will not run for re-election in 2020.

First elected in 1976, Satz has served as the county’s top prosecutor for 44 years. He is the longest-serving state attorney in Florida.

Satz decided not to seek a twelfth term in office for several reasons, according to a statement from his office. The most pressing of those reasons is to allow him to focus on prosecuting the mass shooting that resulted in the murders of 14 students and three adult staff members, and the attempted murders of 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

Satz, now 76, is personally prosecuting the Parkland case.

According to the statement, a recent trip to Italy also rekindled his desire to travel. An avid skier, he has not skied in four years because of the demands of preparing for and being in trial.