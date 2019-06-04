FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged in the troubles swirling around Eulen America.
The company operates baggage and various other services for a number of airlines at South Florida’s major airports.
Back in April, CBS4 reported exclusively on complaints from Eulen employees at Miami International Airport, who said they were being regularly mistreated.
Then the controversy spread to Fort Lauderdale.
Broward Commissioners on Tuesday put off a decision on whether to terminate Eulen’s contract at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for violating the county’s worker retention ordinance.
Commissioners got to hear from some of the former Eulen workers who attended the meeting.
The commission said it will take up the Eulen contract issue again in August.