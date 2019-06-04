WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Air Travel, Broward County Commission, Eulen America, Florida News, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Local TV, Miami International Airport, Miami News


FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged in the troubles swirling around Eulen America.

The company operates baggage and various other services for a number of airlines at South Florida’s major airports.

Back in April, CBS4 reported exclusively on complaints from Eulen employees at Miami International Airport, who said they were being regularly mistreated.

Then the controversy spread to Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Commissioners on Tuesday put off a decision on whether to terminate Eulen’s contract at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for violating the county’s worker retention ordinance.

Commissioners got to hear from some of the former Eulen workers who attended the meeting.

The commission said it will take up the Eulen contract issue again in August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s