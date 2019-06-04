MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Amazon has kicked off its free one-day shipping option for Prime members.
Prime customers can already get free same-day shipping in some areas but the online retailer says it now offers expanded free next-day delivery across the U.S.
Prime members, who pay $119 a year for a membership, do not need a minimum purchase to use next-day delivery.
It is available for more than ten million products on the site.
“The most popular one-day items range from books, beauty and baby wipes to devices, dish detergent and doggie bags,” the company said in a press release. Amazon said it “will keep adding more selection and expanding our delivery areas to ensure Prime members get their products faster than ever.”
To handle the expected uptick in deliveries, Amazon has a massive shipping network in place.
It includes more than 100 fulfillment centers, 100 delivery stations, and a fleet of Amazon Air cargo planes.
