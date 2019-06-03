



PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami) – For the third time in recent weeks, a Palm Beach County food-service worker has tested positive for the hepatitis A, according to the county department of health.

The person worked at Off the Bone BBQ at 1516 N. Tamarind Avenue, the health department said.

Customers at Off the Bone BBQ on May 14 may have been exposed to the virus. The health department advises those customers to monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A infection, which is a highly contagious disease that attacks the liver.

A person can have hepatitis A for up two weeks without feeling sick but during that time can spread the virus to others. Symptoms usually start two to six weeks after infection and last less than two months.

Symptoms are;

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Diarrhea

Clay-colored bowel movements

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellow skin or eyes)

Concerned customers can call the Palm Beach County Health Department at 561-840-4568.

The Hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure.

There are 21 hepatitis A cases in Palm Beach County, 15 in Broward and 15 in Miami-Dade.

A worker at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill had hepatitis A in April. So did an employee at Cooper’s Hawk Winery in Palm Beach Gardens in May.

Florida has had 1,312 hepatitis A cases this year, more than double than last year.

The outbreak has hit hardest in the Tampa Bay region and in parts of Central Florida.