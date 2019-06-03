MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Miramar police are investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man was ambushed in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The shooting took place at the Lake Vista Apartments near SW 88th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

According to police, an officer heard gunfire around 12:40 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead in the parking lot.

Over a dozen shots were fired and the man was shot multiple times. Police say they believe the victim was targeted.

There is currently no description of a suspect or a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

There is a 3 thousand dollar reward in the case.