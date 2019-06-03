MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed standoff unfolding in Doral with officers saying they heard gunshots upon arrival to the scene.

There was a noticeably heavy police presence in the area of 84th Avenue and 33rd Street.

A person with a gun was barricaded on or around the sixth floor.

Doral Police initially responded to a call of a burglary in process.

After arriving and hearing gunshots, they were joined by the Miami-Dade Police SWAT Team.

Early on there were reports of a robbery and officers went through the sixth floor, evacuating residents.

Approximately 15 to 20 people were escorted out by police.

This all went down just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police confirmed that someone was taken into custody at approximately 11 p.m. and residents were seen being allowed back into the building.