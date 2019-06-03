MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting that left one man and a minor dead.
Police say a black pick-up truck was driving on the northbound lanes of 37th Avenue and 207th Street around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night when a driver in another vehicle began shooting at the pick-up truck.
A man and minor inside the truck were both killed and police say this was not a random act of violence.
“We believe at this time that the victim was targeted in some fashion and the investigation is continuing right now,” said Miami-Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.
Police also said they found two firearms in the victim’s vehicle but it is not known if those weapons were fired.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.