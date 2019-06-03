  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Double Murder, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting that left one man and a minor dead.

Police say a black pick-up truck was driving on the northbound lanes of 37th Avenue and 207th Street around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night when a driver in another vehicle began shooting at the pick-up truck.

A man and minor inside the truck were both killed and police say this was not a random act of violence.

“We believe at this time that the victim was targeted in some fashion and the investigation is continuing right now,” said Miami-Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

Police also said they found two firearms in the victim’s vehicle but it is not known if those weapons were fired.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s