



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami/AP) — An 81-year-old man is in police custody Monday after he shot at police during a chase, before crashing his car, according to police.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the violence appears to have started over a parking spot outside the AMC movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes mall. It’s there, police say, Solomon Stinson shot at a man’s car, shattering the back window, following an argument in the parking lot.

Stinson is also accused of pointing a gun at a woman while driving slowly through a Miramar neighborhood, described by police as an aggravated assault.

When officers spotted Stinson’s car, there was a pursuit in which Stinson allegedly shot at them. During the pursuit, he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch near 140th avenue and Sheridan street where he was arrested.

Nearby streets were shut down and residents were told to remain inside, while police tried to take Stinson into custody. He was “unwilling to surrender,” police said, and officers used a “less lethal weapon” to take him into custody.

Stinson was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, Stinson was a former longtime Miami-Dade School Board member who retired from the Miami-Dade County School Board in 2010, after 14 years.

Before he was elected, he served the district in various capacities, including as an elementary school teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. He earned multiple degrees and education certifications, including a doctorate in school administration from the University of Iowa.

Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution May 21 co-designating portions of roads in northeastern part of the county as “Dr. Solomon Stinson Street.”

The resolution noted that Stinson “devoted 36 years of outstanding and dedicated service as an educator, role model, and mentor to help shape thousands of children’s lives.”

