MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody launched an app on Monday to help consumers quickly and effectively report price gouging during a declared state of emergency.

The app is called ‘NO SCAM’ and it is designed to help consumers report price gouging in real-time and allow information on possible violations be sent to the Attorney General’s Office immediately.

The app also allows consumers to attach photos, copies of receipts and more.

Moody’s office reminds consumers, that under Florida’s price gouging statute, F.S. 501.160, it is unlawful during a declared state of emergency to sell, lease, offer to sell, or offer for lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price for that commodity during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the pricing by showing increased costs or changed market conditions resulting in increased costs.

“Price gouging during a declared state of emergency can leave Floridians feeling defenseless and cause a sense of urgency for needed commodities. The stress caused by an approaching storm and its disruptive, and sometimes, devastating aftermath should not be further intensified by price gouging. It is our hope that this new app will assist us in raising awareness about price gouging laws and deter those who might otherwise consider violating the law, while at the same time help our consumer protection investigators get the reports and supporting information they need in real-time, so they can respond immediately to thwart any alleged illegal activity,” said Moody.

The app will allow users in real-time to: