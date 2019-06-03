  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Bank Robbery, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Local TV, Miami Springs, Police, Wells Fargo


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Springs police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for a bank robbery suspect accused of hitting a Wells Fargo on Monday morning.

Police said it happened at approximately 8:54 a.m. at a Wells Fargo located in the 4200 block of NW 36th Street.

Bank robbery suspect sought in Miami Springs (FBI)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released two photographs of the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and said he had an explosive device while demanding money from a bank employee.

Police said the man was able to get away with un undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

