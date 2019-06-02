MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Family, friends and teammates came together on Saturday to remember and say goodbye to a rising football star who lost his young life.

The mother of 17-year-old Josh Ancrum, who had already received college scholarship offers, says he was shot and killed over a video game.

“I don’t know what happened or what transpired, I just know these two boys lives are over,” Lisa Alvarez said.

During a church service on Saturday, Alvarez accepted a proclamation for her son’s outstanding accomplishments, courage and loving nature

A lot of young men wanted to follow Ancrum and looked up to him, including his head coach.

“The way I live my life, let him live through me, is continuing,” said Carol City football coach Benedict Hyppolite. “To make sure that each and every day that I wake up in a put my feet on the ground.”

But even with the happy memories of the affable young man, his death brought many to tears.

Ancrum’s 16-year-old friend that pulled the trigger is being charged with aggravated manslaughter.