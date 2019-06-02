Comments
LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Police are investigating the death of adolescent boy on a Florida highway.
A 12-year-old Florida boy is dead after authorities say he walked onto a dark interstate highway and into the path of a car.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Tracy Castner of Lakeland walked onto Interstate 4 near his home early Sunday and was struck by a car driven by a 19-year-old. The boy died at the scene.
Highway patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins says Castner’s parents did not know he had left home and it is unknown why he walked onto the interstate.
No charges have been filed.
