



CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Calling all South Florida foodies. Coral Gables is kicking off its Culinary Month with its 12th Annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week on Monday.

The three-week event will be from June 3rd until June 23rd. Thirty of Coral Gables’ most popular restaurants will be offering limited menus at discounted prices.

Prices for meals vary, with three-course lunches ranging from $15 to $29 and dinners $25 to $39, without tip or drinks.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants

Ad Lib

Amigo Grill & Co

Bellmont Spanish Restaurant

Benihana

Bulla Gastrobar

California Pizza Kitchen

Christy’s

Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables

Divino Ceviche

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

KAO Sushi & Grill by SushiClub

La Dorada

La Taberna Giralda

Lotus Garden

Mara Basque Cuisine and Lounge

MesaMar Seafood Table

Morton’s

Open Stage Club

Ortanique on the Mile

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Salumeria 104

Seasons 52

Sushi Maki

Talavera

The Café at Books & Books

Uvaggio Wine Bar

Zucca

M House

If you’d like to take a look at the creative meals offered at some of these restaurants, check out Lisa Petrillo’s Taste of the Town specials on Ad Lib, Seasons 52, Uvaggio Wine Bar and Salumeria 104.

Both Coral Gables Culinary Month and the 12th Annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week are products of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables, which promotes the work of local restaurants and chefs.

Those interested in attending can check out the menus for each restaurant participating on the Coral Gables Culinary Month website.