CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Calling all South Florida foodies. Coral Gables is kicking off its Culinary Month with its 12th Annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week on Monday.
The three-week event will be from June 3rd until June 23rd. Thirty of Coral Gables’ most popular restaurants will be offering limited menus at discounted prices.
Prices for meals vary, with three-course lunches ranging from $15 to $29 and dinners $25 to $39, without tip or drinks.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants
- Ad Lib
- Amigo Grill & Co
- Bellmont Spanish Restaurant
- Benihana
- Bulla Gastrobar
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Christy’s
- Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables
- Divino Ceviche
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
- John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
- KAO Sushi & Grill by SushiClub
- La Dorada
- La Taberna Giralda
- Lotus Garden
- Mara Basque Cuisine and Lounge
- MesaMar Seafood Table
- Morton’s
- Open Stage Club
- Ortanique on the Mile
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Salumeria 104
- Seasons 52
- Sushi Maki
- Talavera
- The Café at Books & Books
- Uvaggio Wine Bar
- Zucca
- M House
If you’d like to take a look at the creative meals offered at some of these restaurants, check out Lisa Petrillo’s Taste of the Town specials on Ad Lib, Seasons 52, Uvaggio Wine Bar and Salumeria 104.
Both Coral Gables Culinary Month and the 12th Annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week are products of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables, which promotes the work of local restaurants and chefs.
Those interested in attending can check out the menus for each restaurant participating on the Coral Gables Culinary Month website.